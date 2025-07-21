SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 545.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASC stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $405.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.02.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

