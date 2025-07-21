SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 4,518.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,569,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 175,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

