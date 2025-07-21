SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.8%

KEY stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

