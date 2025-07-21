SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 796 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $53,236.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,364.48. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,775. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 671,723 shares of company stock valued at $43,802,902. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

