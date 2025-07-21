SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,379. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $292.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

