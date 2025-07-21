SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 171 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $257.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.65. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

