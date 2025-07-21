SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 239 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BOH stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $82.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

