SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 351 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DG opened at $110.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.