SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 9,900 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.08. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

