SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $29,000 Position in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

QQQU opened at $46.28 on Monday. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 3.25.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

