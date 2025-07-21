SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IQQQ opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

