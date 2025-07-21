Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Schrodinger Trading Down 0.9%

SDGR stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.58. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 83.39% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrodinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

