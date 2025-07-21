Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 153 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,540. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $139.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

