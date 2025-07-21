Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 312 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $984.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

