Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 96 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,915 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $170.42 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.