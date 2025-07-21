Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $43,952.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,781.07. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,621.70. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $1,167,647. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

