Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $403.53 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $405.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.17 and a 200 day moving average of $312.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

