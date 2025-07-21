Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,098 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

