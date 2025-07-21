Sigma Planning Corp Buys 163 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ARM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ARM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of ARM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,420 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ARM Trading Down 0.3%
ARM opened at $156.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.37. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $165.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.99, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 4.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
