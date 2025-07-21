Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,609. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.54 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

