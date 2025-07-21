Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period.

Shares of DBND stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

