Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Textron by 123.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Textron Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE TXT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

