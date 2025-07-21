Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,780,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,990,000 after buying an additional 130,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,379,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,795,000 after buying an additional 111,599 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $900.70 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

