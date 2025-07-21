Sigma Planning Corp Has $275,000 Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the first quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on B. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Barrick Mining stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

