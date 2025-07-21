Sigma Planning Corp Has $307,000 Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,458,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 188,475 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,868,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,255,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

