Sigma Planning Corp Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 72,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,000.90. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,260. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

