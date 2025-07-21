Sigma Planning Corp Invests $272,000 in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST opened at $50.50 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

