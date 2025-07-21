Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 431,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $48.45 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

