Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 186.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $84.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $85.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

