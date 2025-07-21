Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,956.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 465,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after acquiring an additional 460,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,465 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19,250.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $184.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

