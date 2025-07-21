Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in UGI by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

