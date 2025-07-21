Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,059 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $36.30 on Monday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

