Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,904 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 3.2%

PNOV stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $672.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

