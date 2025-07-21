Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,977 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $37,703,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,335,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $14,938,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1422 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This is an increase from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

