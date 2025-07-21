Sigma Planning Corp Sells 209 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $70.21 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

