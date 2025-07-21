Sigma Planning Corp Sells 210 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 847,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $155.18.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

