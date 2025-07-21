Sigma Planning Corp Sells 522 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,575,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $283.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

