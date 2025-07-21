Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $12.38 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

