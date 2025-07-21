Signaturefd LLC Acquires 5,132 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 504.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11,049.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $502,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,030,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,344.32. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 596,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,900,948.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,347 shares of company stock worth $3,464,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

