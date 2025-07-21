Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,148.82. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CLH opened at $227.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

