Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,773 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 217.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

