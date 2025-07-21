Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 136.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

