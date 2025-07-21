Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

