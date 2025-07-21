Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in XPO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $129.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

