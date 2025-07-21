Signaturefd LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the airline’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 122,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.