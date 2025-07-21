Signaturefd LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- America Wants Drone Dominance: Are These Stocks Ready to Soar?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.