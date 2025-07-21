Signaturefd LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after buying an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.