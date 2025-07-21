Signaturefd LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in APA by 3,303.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260,313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in APA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 697,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of APA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

