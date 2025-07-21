Signaturefd LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in America Movil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,621,000 after buying an additional 1,571,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil during the 4th quarter valued at $16,791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil during the 4th quarter valued at $15,149,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, America Movil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

America Movil stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

