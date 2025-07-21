Signaturefd LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. Analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,875.68. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

